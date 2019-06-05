Alleged gang boss wounded in N1 shooting

The incident occurred near Kraaifontein and resulted in the highway being closed earlier on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and wounded on the N1 during a high-speed chase with police.

The incident occurred near Kraaifontein and resulted in the highway being closed earlier on Wednesday.

According to police, the 59-year-old man who was shot was believed to be a suspected drug dealer.

“He was followed by police on the N1 and he drove in the opposite lane of the road, endangering the lives of others. He was arrested on a charge of attempted murder,” the police's Andre Traut said.