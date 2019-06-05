Alleged gang boss wounded in N1 shooting

Humans consume 'tens of thousands' of plastic pieces each year
The incident occurred near Kraaifontein and resulted in the highway being closed earlier on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been shot and wounded on the N1 during a high-speed chase with police.
According to police, the 59-year-old man who was shot was believed to be a suspected drug dealer.
“He was followed by police on the N1 and he drove in the opposite lane of the road, endangering the lives of others. He was arrested on a charge of attempted murder,” the police's Andre Traut said.
