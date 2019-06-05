25-year sentence not enough, says mom of murder victim

Jarred Jackson was murdered by Cecilia Steyn and Zack Valentine.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of one of the victims of the so-called Krugersdorp killers says she’s angry as a life sentence in South Africa is only 25 years.

Jarred Jackson was murdered by Cecilia Steyn and Zack Valentine. Steyn, Valentine and their co-accused Marcel Stein were convicted on 32 counts, including murder, fraud and intimidation.

The accused were part of a group called Electus Per Deus in which they believed they were chosen by God.

The court found that Jarred Jackson was killed to stage Valentine’s death, so that Valentine could claim from his insurance.

June Jackson said while her son's murderers were found guilty, she was not happy about the sentence that they would likely receive.

“It makes me feel angry that they survived, and we have to live without him.”

She added: “It’s been a long haul. It’s been a lot of trauma for everybody, but that’s it now. They’re going to be put away and won’t do it to anyone else.”

The Johannesburg Hight Court has set down pre-sentencing proceedings for August.

Steyn, Valentine and Steyn will remain behind bars.

