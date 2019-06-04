Zimbabwean prison applies to grow cannabis to fund operations
Recreational use of the drug remains illegal in Zimbabwe, though the government said it would license growers who could produce the drug for medicinal and scientific purposes under strict conditions.
HARARE - A prison in Zimbabwe has applied to grow cannabis to fund its operations.
Recreational use of the drug remains illegal in Zimbabwe, though the government said it would license growers who could produce the drug for medicinal and scientific purposes under strict conditions.
If approved, this would be a first for a Zimbabwean prison.
The head of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in Masvingo Province, Social Ndanga, said Chiredzi Prison, in the south-east of the country, had been chosen as a site for the project.
Ndanga told the state-run Herald newspaper that the prison had both secure facilities and land to grow cannabis.
Both these are requirements for growers to be licensed by the health ministry.
In March, reports said the government had approved a private firm to grow medicinal marijuana near Harare on payment of a fee of $46,000.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
SCA issues arrest warrant for former exec of Lesotho Highlands project
-
Zim officials to meet with Eskom over R480m unpaid debt
-
Lesotho opposition parties file motion of no confidence against PM Tom Thabane
-
Botswana's Masisi adds heat to hunting debate with elephant attack tweet
-
Lesotho citizens reject another election as no-confidence vote looms for PM
-
Sudan military scraps transition deal after deadly crackdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.