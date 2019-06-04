Zimbabwean prison applies to grow cannabis to fund operations

Recreational use of the drug remains illegal in Zimbabwe, though the government said it would license growers who could produce the drug for medicinal and scientific purposes under strict conditions.

HARARE - A prison in Zimbabwe has applied to grow cannabis to fund its operations.

If approved, this would be a first for a Zimbabwean prison.

The head of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in Masvingo Province, Social Ndanga, said Chiredzi Prison, in the south-east of the country, had been chosen as a site for the project.

Ndanga told the state-run Herald newspaper that the prison had both secure facilities and land to grow cannabis.

Both these are requirements for growers to be licensed by the health ministry.

In March, reports said the government had approved a private firm to grow medicinal marijuana near Harare on payment of a fee of $46,000.

