Zimbabwean prison applies to grow cannabis to fund operations

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Zimbabwean prison applies to grow cannabis to fund operations

Recreational use of the drug remains illegal in Zimbabwe, though the government said it would license growers who could produce the drug for medicinal and scientific purposes under strict conditions.

Cannabis indica. Picture: Freeimages.com
Cannabis indica. Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

HARARE - A prison in Zimbabwe has applied to grow cannabis to fund its operations.

Recreational use of the drug remains illegal in Zimbabwe, though the government said it would license growers who could produce the drug for medicinal and scientific purposes under strict conditions.

If approved, this would be a first for a Zimbabwean prison.

The head of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in Masvingo Province, Social Ndanga, said Chiredzi Prison, in the south-east of the country, had been chosen as a site for the project.

Ndanga told the state-run Herald newspaper that the prison had both secure facilities and land to grow cannabis.

Both these are requirements for growers to be licensed by the health ministry.

In March, reports said the government had approved a private firm to grow medicinal marijuana near Harare on payment of a fee of $46,000.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA