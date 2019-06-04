Woman injured in Klapmuts farm attack

It’s believed armed men entered her home while she was with her two children on Tuesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been injured in an attack at a Klapmuts farm, in the Western Cape.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said: “I will be visiting the Klapmuts farm’s patrol unit to establish the facts but I’m certainly concerned about the criminality and brutality of these farm attacks happening here in the Western Cape.”

This attack came about a day after Stellenbosch farmer Stefan Smit was murdered on Sunday.

In May, Tool Wessels was killed in an attack on a farm in Bonnievale, while his wife was injured.