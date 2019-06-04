Winde looks further to cut costs within WC govt
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the trimming started in back in 2011 already but added the handbook would be revisited to see if there was more to be done.
CAPE TOWN - Provincial premiers are promising to trim the fat off their budgets and cut back on spending.
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has committed to cut the spend on his Cabinet swearing-in celebrations, while Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has ordered the State House be sold and the money used to educate the youth.
But what is the Western Cape government doing to save money or cut costs? Premier Alan Winde said the trimming started in back in 2011 already but added the handbook would be revisited to see if there was more to be done.
“Reading it now, you can see there are a lot of stuff you can take out. So I’ve asked that we review it again to check whether we can trim anything else. We have also added the lifestyle audits.”
Winde said they would also look at reviewing their departments.
“I met with top management on Monday and asked them to think about how we can rationalise this. Should we merge departments? How do we come down to 10 departments or 11?”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane notice
-
Mkhwebane: I'm just doing my job
-
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court told
-
EFF: Red Ants demolishing Alex homes was unconstitutional
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.