Winde looks further to cut costs within WC govt

CAPE TOWN - Provincial premiers are promising to trim the fat off their budgets and cut back on spending.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha has committed to cut the spend on his Cabinet swearing-in celebrations, while Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has ordered the State House be sold and the money used to educate the youth.

But what is the Western Cape government doing to save money or cut costs? Premier Alan Winde said the trimming started in back in 2011 already but added the handbook would be revisited to see if there was more to be done.

“Reading it now, you can see there are a lot of stuff you can take out. So I’ve asked that we review it again to check whether we can trim anything else. We have also added the lifestyle audits.”

Winde said they would also look at reviewing their departments.

“I met with top management on Monday and asked them to think about how we can rationalise this. Should we merge departments? How do we come down to 10 departments or 11?”

