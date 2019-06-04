View all in Latest
Go

WC SAPS yet to make breakthrough into shootings that claimed 2 minors

Ashwin Jones and his friends were guarding cars at a local mosque when gunmen opened fire on them. He was shot and killed.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
57 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to make a breakthrough in their probes into shootings which left two children dead in the province.

A 12-year-old boy who was shot dead in Uitsig last Friday while a 14-year-old boy was killed in Worcester on Saturday.

Ashwin Jones and his friends were guarding cars at a local mosque when gunmen opened fire on them. The boy was shot and killed.

Uitsig community leader Adam Alexander believes Ashwin was possibly killed in a gang initiation.

In a separate shooting in Avian Park, Worcester, a 14-year-old boy was shot dead and two other people were wounded on Saturday.

The police's Frederick van Wyk explained: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that left a 14-year-old boy fatally wounded and two other victims aged 30 and 34 (a man and a woman) are under investigation. A murder and attempted murder case has been opened for investigation.”

Arrests have yet to be made in both murders.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

