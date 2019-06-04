WATCH LIVE: Rajesh Sundaram reveals details of ANN7 operations

Former ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram has told the state capture commission of inquiry that he regrets being part of the creation of what he calls a 'mafia and propaganda' channel.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Gupta owned ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram has told the state capture commission of inquiry that he regrets being part of the creation of what he calls a "mafia and propaganda" channel.

Sundaram is expected to continue his testimony at the inquiry on Tuesday morning.

So far he’s revealed the extent of former President Jacob Zuma’s involvement in the formation of the station, saying Zuma not only helped expedite visa applications for Indian nationals who were recruited by the Guptas but also attended regular editorial meetings.

Sundaram said that ANN7 was doomed from the onset.

He said that he regretted working with the Guptas.

“I’ve regrets right now that I was part of a team that I set up a television platform for what I see as the mafia for the purpose of propaganda.”

Sundaram said that the controversial family didn’t want to employ too many South Africans when they formed the channel because “they thought they were more expensive.”

