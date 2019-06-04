WATCH LIVE: ANC NEC post lekgotla briefing
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is briefing the media at Luthuli House following the party's NEC and lekgotla meetings at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is briefing the media at Luthuli House on Tuesday following the party's national executive committee (NEC) and lekgotla meetings at the weekend.
Magashule said the governing party would now begin the work of implementing promises the organisation made in its manifesto ahead of last month's elections.
The party won the elections by 57%, a bitter sweet victory as this was also a drop from its performance in 2014.
Magashule said the party had told its deployees in government to be guided by the ANC's manifesto.
He said appointed ministers would focus on nation-building and social cohesion.
“We are going to transform the economy to serve all South Africans and create jobs. We want to invest in the capabilities of all the people through an education and skills revolution and health," he said.
