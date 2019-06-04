These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
Almost 50 branches will be closed in Gauteng alone, with 11 closing in the Western Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - In March, Standard Bank made the shocking announcement that it would be closing down over 100 branches around the country, with many jobs to be lost as a result.
The bank has now released a list of all the branches affected.
Here's the full list of branches:
Gauteng:
- Alberton
- Arcadia
- Bara Mall
- Benmore Gardens
- Bloed Street
- Bracken City
- Brixton
- Chilli Lane
- Cosmo
- Dainfern Square
- Daveyton
- East Rand Mall
- Edenvale
- Ellis Park
- Florida
- Forest Hill
- Hillcrest Boulevard Pta
- Hyde Park
- Industria
- Irene Mall -Johannesburg
- Kempton
- KwaThema
- Lambton
- Lyttelton
- Malvern
- Melrose Arch
- Menlyn
- Menlyn Maine
- Mogale BC
- MTN
- Newtown Junction
- Norwood
- Palm Springs
- Parkview
- Randburg
- Randfontein
- Randridge Mall
- Rivonia
- Rosslyn
- Sandton (Alice Lane)
- Soshanguve Crossing
- Sunward Park
- Unisa
- West End
- Wonderboom Junction
- Woodbridge Square
Free State:
- Bultfontein
- Jagersfontein
- Kestell
- Lindley
- Marquard
- Phuthaditjhaba
Eastern Cape:
- Alexandria
- Barkly East
- Cala
- Linton Grange
- Molteno
- Summerstrand
KwaZulu-Natal:
- Dales Avenue
- Hilton
- Isipingo
- Mandini
- Musgrave Road
- Theku Plaza
- Tugela Ferry
- Umkomaas
- Watercrest
- West Street
Northern Cape:
- Britstown
- Diamond Pavilion
- Hanover
- Kenhardt
- Kuruman
- Philipstown
- Sishen
- Strydenburg
- Sutherland
North West:
- Cachet Park Student Bureau
- Klerksdorp
- Moruleng
- Tower Mall
Western Cape:
- Belhar
- De Rust
- Grassy Park Mini
- Hout Bay
- Melkbosstrand
- Mitchell's Plain
- Mutual Park
- Philippi
- Plumstead
- Rawsonville
- Strand
Mpumalanga:
- Amersfoort
- Evander
- KamaQhekeza
- KwaGuqa
- Mbombela
- Ogies
Limpopo:
- Bochum
- Bopedi
- Namakgale
