These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down

Almost 50 branches will be closed in Gauteng alone, with 11 closing in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - In March, Standard Bank made the shocking announcement that it would be closing down over 100 branches around the country, with many jobs to be lost as a result.

The bank has now released a list of all the branches affected.

Here's the full list of branches:

Gauteng:

Alberton



Arcadia



Bara Mall



Benmore Gardens



Bloed Street



Bracken City



Brixton



Chilli Lane



Cosmo



Dainfern Square



Daveyton



East Rand Mall



Edenvale



Ellis Park



Florida



Forest Hill



Hillcrest Boulevard Pta



Hyde Park



Industria



Irene Mall -Johannesburg



Kempton



KwaThema



Lambton



Lyttelton



Malvern



Melrose Arch



Menlyn



Menlyn Maine



Mogale BC



MTN



Newtown Junction



Norwood



Palm Springs



Parkview



Randburg



Randfontein



Randridge Mall



Rivonia



Rosslyn



Sandton (Alice Lane)



Soshanguve Crossing



Sunward Park



Unisa



West End



Wonderboom Junction



Woodbridge Square



Free State:

Bultfontein



Jagersfontein



Kestell



Lindley



Marquard



Phuthaditjhaba



Eastern Cape:

Alexandria



Barkly East



Cala



Linton Grange



Molteno



Summerstrand



KwaZulu-Natal:

Dales Avenue



Hilton



Isipingo



Mandini



Musgrave Road



Theku Plaza



Tugela Ferry



Umkomaas



Watercrest



West Street



Northern Cape:

Britstown



Diamond Pavilion



Hanover



Kenhardt



Kuruman



Philipstown



Sishen



Strydenburg



Sutherland



North West:

Cachet Park Student Bureau



Klerksdorp



Moruleng



Tower Mall



Western Cape:

Belhar



De Rust



Grassy Park Mini



Hout Bay



Melkbosstrand



Mitchell's Plain



Mutual Park



Philippi



Plumstead



Rawsonville



Strand



Mpumalanga:

Amersfoort



Evander



KamaQhekeza



KwaGuqa



Mbombela



Ogies​



Limpopo: