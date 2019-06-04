View all in Latest
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down

Almost 50 branches will be closed in Gauteng alone, with 11 closing in the Western Cape.

Standard Bank. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Standard Bank. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - In March, Standard Bank made the shocking announcement that it would be closing down over 100 branches around the country, with many jobs to be lost as a result.

The bank has now released a list of all the branches affected.

Almost 50 branches will be closed in Gauteng alone, with 11 closing in the Western Cape.

Here's the full list of branches:

Gauteng:

  • Alberton

  • Arcadia

  • Bara Mall

  • Benmore Gardens

  • Bloed Street

  • Bracken City

  • Brixton

  • Chilli Lane

  • Cosmo

  • Dainfern Square

  • Daveyton

  • East Rand Mall

  • Edenvale

  • Ellis Park

  • Florida

  • Forest Hill

  • Hillcrest Boulevard Pta

  • Hyde Park

  • Industria

  • Irene Mall -Johannesburg

  • Kempton

  • KwaThema

  • Lambton

  • Lyttelton

  • Malvern

  • Melrose Arch

  • Menlyn

  • Menlyn Maine

  • Mogale BC

  • MTN

  • Newtown Junction

  • Norwood

  • Palm Springs

  • Parkview

  • Randburg

  • Randfontein

  • Randridge Mall

  • Rivonia

  • Rosslyn

  • Sandton (Alice Lane)

  • Soshanguve Crossing

  • Sunward Park

  • Unisa

  • West End

  • Wonderboom Junction

  • Woodbridge Square

Free State:

  • Bultfontein

  • Jagersfontein

  • Kestell

  • Lindley

  • Marquard

  • Phuthaditjhaba

Eastern Cape:

  • Alexandria

  • Barkly East

  • Cala

  • Linton Grange

  • Molteno

  • Summerstrand

KwaZulu-Natal:

  • Dales Avenue

  • Hilton

  • Isipingo

  • Mandini

  • Musgrave Road

  • Theku Plaza

  • Tugela Ferry

  • Umkomaas

  • Watercrest

  • West Street

Northern Cape:

  • Britstown

  • Diamond Pavilion

  • Hanover

  • Kenhardt

  • Kuruman

  • Philipstown

  • Sishen

  • Strydenburg

  • Sutherland

North West:

  • Cachet Park Student Bureau

  • Klerksdorp

  • Moruleng

  • Tower Mall

Western Cape:

  • Belhar

  • De Rust

  • Grassy Park Mini

  • Hout Bay

  • Melkbosstrand

  • Mitchell's Plain

  • Mutual Park

  • Philippi

  • Plumstead

  • Rawsonville

  • Strand

Mpumalanga:

  • Amersfoort

  • Evander

  • KamaQhekeza

  • KwaGuqa

  • Mbombela

  • Ogies​

Limpopo:

  • Bochum

  • Bopedi

  • Namakgale

  • Mpumalanga

  • Amersfoort

  • Evander

  • Kamaqhekeza

  • Kwa Guqa

  • Mbombela

  • Ogies

