'Teachers are not bodyguards' - Sadtu reiterates call for more school security

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Teachers Union (Sadtu) reiterated on Tuesday its calls for security to be beefed up at schools.

Sadtu was reacting to an attack at Forest High School, in the south of Johannesburg, where a grade eight pupil who was stabbed and killed on Monday.

“If you remember last year, a teacher was killed at a school during class. So, teachers are susceptible to this violence as much as learners. It cannot be that teachers become bodyguards where these things happen when they are also vulnerable (themselves),” she said.

It was believed a fight between two rival groups that led to the incident had been going on for while at the school.

The union's Nomusa Cembi said teachers could not be expected to intervene in these fights due to the nature of the violence.

Police on Monday evening said they had arrested a grade 11 pupil hours after three schoolboys were stabbed at the Forest Hill school. Two of the schoolboys were hospitalised.

