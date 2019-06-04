Substation fault leaves parts of Pretoria without power

The City of Tshwane said that the Njala substation has tripped, leaving several areas in the dark.

JOHANNESBURG - There's a widespread power outage in Pretoria on Tuesday morning affecting the east, as well as Montana, Irene and Mamelodi.

The City of Tshwane said that the Njala substation has tripped, leaving several areas in the dark.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that the cause of the trip was not yet known.

"We have dispatched technicians to attend to the power trip. We will inform our customers of howl ong it will take to restore power to the affected area."

Various surburbs in Pretoria East and Centurion without power due to a 132kV trip at the Njala substation. Technicians attending to problem. — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 4, 2019

Some area affected by #PowerNjala: Mooikloof, Wapdrand, Waltloo, Mamelodi,Willows, Pumulani, Pyramid, Koedoespoort, Highlands, Lynnwood, Brooklyn, Villeria Wingate Park, Aries, Kloofsig, Lyttelton, De Hoewes. — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 4, 2019