Schools not allowed to kick older learners out - dept
This comes after a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old who was still in grade 8 at the Forest High School in south of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that schools were not allowed to kick pupils out regardless of their age.
This comes after a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old who was still in grade 8 at the Forest High School in south of Johannesburg.
The department said that the policy of progression was designed to ensure that no one spent more than two years in the same grade.
The pupil has been arrested for murder and is also facing two charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys.
The department's Elijah Mhlanga said the school was well within its right to keep the boys in school.
"We are not allowed to kick anyone out even if they are older in their grade. We are there to support them and make sure they keep going. We have an obligation to ensure that each and every learner has access to education."
Popular in Local
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax return
-
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane notice
-
Mkhwebane: I'm just doing my job
-
Q1 GDP declines by 3.2% for largest quarterly drop in decade
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast
-
Substation fault leaves parts of Pretoria without power
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.