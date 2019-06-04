View all in Latest
Schools not allowed to kick older learners out - dept

This comes after a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old who was still in grade 8 at the Forest High School in south of Johannesburg.

Pupils outside Forest High School after one of them was stabbed to death. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN.
Pupils outside Forest High School after one of them was stabbed to death. Picture: Robinson Nqola/EWN.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that schools were not allowed to kick pupils out regardless of their age.

This comes after a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil allegedly stabbed and killed an 18-year-old who was still in grade 8 at the Forest High School in south of Johannesburg.

The department said that the policy of progression was designed to ensure that no one spent more than two years in the same grade.

The pupil has been arrested for murder and is also facing two charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two other boys.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said the school was well within its right to keep the boys in school.

"We are not allowed to kick anyone out even if they are older in their grade. We are there to support them and make sure they keep going. We have an obligation to ensure that each and every learner has access to education."

