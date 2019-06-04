Sars' Kieswetter set to brief public on first month in charge

Edward Kieswetter’s first month, the new tax season and other issues are expected to be discussed on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – New South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter is set to give a briefing on Tuesday morning on various issues facing the tax collector which is in a phase to rebuild its operations.

The Nugent commission of inquiry heard how various specialised structures were dismantled under former commissioner Tom Moyane and Sars officials have pledged to strengthen the service.

Kieswetter’s first month, the new tax season and other issues are expected to be discussed on Tuesday morning.

This also comes with reports that Sars is investigating facilities management and security company Bosasa and its boss Gavin Watson.

News24 is reporting that Sars is trying to determine whether Watson hid funds from the taxman and exactly how much he may owe in unpaid taxes.

Sars is also taking aim at illegal cigarette manufactures, with Sars losing billions in taxes due to illegal sales.

Sars says it’s been focusing on tax collection to increase margins.