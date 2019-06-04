Sars' Kieswetter set to brief public on first month in charge
Edward Kieswetter’s first month, the new tax season and other issues are expected to be discussed on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – New South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter is set to give a briefing on Tuesday morning on various issues facing the tax collector which is in a phase to rebuild its operations.
The Nugent commission of inquiry heard how various specialised structures were dismantled under former commissioner Tom Moyane and Sars officials have pledged to strengthen the service.
Kieswetter’s first month, the new tax season and other issues are expected to be discussed on Tuesday morning.
This also comes with reports that Sars is investigating facilities management and security company Bosasa and its boss Gavin Watson.
News24 is reporting that Sars is trying to determine whether Watson hid funds from the taxman and exactly how much he may owe in unpaid taxes.
Sars is also taking aim at illegal cigarette manufactures, with Sars losing billions in taxes due to illegal sales.
Sars says it’s been focusing on tax collection to increase margins.
Popular in Business
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
-
Apple iTunes to play last song
-
Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editor
-
Outa: SAA needs external help to survive
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities
-
Zim officials to meet with Eskom over R480m unpaid debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.