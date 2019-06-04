Sars' Kieswetter set to brief public on first month in charge

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Sars' Kieswetter set to brief public on first month in charge

Edward Kieswetter’s first month, the new tax season and other issues are expected to be discussed on Tuesday morning.

Edward Kieswetter. Picture: Business Pulse International screengrab.
Edward Kieswetter. Picture: Business Pulse International screengrab.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – New South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter is set to give a briefing on Tuesday morning on various issues facing the tax collector which is in a phase to rebuild its operations.

The Nugent commission of inquiry heard how various specialised structures were dismantled under former commissioner Tom Moyane and Sars officials have pledged to strengthen the service.

Kieswetter’s first month, the new tax season and other issues are expected to be discussed on Tuesday morning.

This also comes with reports that Sars is investigating facilities management and security company Bosasa and its boss Gavin Watson.

News24 is reporting that Sars is trying to determine whether Watson hid funds from the taxman and exactly how much he may owe in unpaid taxes.

Sars is also taking aim at illegal cigarette manufactures, with Sars losing billions in taxes due to illegal sales.

Sars says it’s been focusing on tax collection to increase margins.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA