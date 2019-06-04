Q1 GDP declines by 3.2% for largest quarterly drop in decade

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Q1 GDP declines by 3.2% for largest quarterly drop in decade

The drop was mainly driven by declines in manufacturing and mining.

Statistics generic. Picture: Freeimages.
Statistics generic. Picture: Freeimages.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - South Africa’s economy nosedived 3.2% in the first quarter from the previous one as its manufacturing sector suffered, according to data that significantly lagged the 1.7% decline economists had expected and sent the rand sharply lower.

Year-on-year growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy was zero compared with forecasts of growth of 0.7%.

“This was the largest economic contraction in almost a decade, ... It was largely driven by manufacturing, then mining,” Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke told a news conference.

At 0950 GMT, the rand was around 1.2% weaker against the dollar at R14.61.

The data will come as a shock to President Cyril Ramaphosa, returned to office after national elections in May with a pledge to revive growth and attract foreign investment.

Ramaphosa’s reform drive faces formidable obstacles, including factional fighting within his governing African National Congress party, struggling state firms and weak consumer demand.

For 2019 as a whole the economy is expected to expand around 1%, versus growth of 0.8% last year, according to a Reuters poll.

That level of growth is insufficient to make a meaningful dent in poverty or reduce severe inequality, which persists in South Africa more than two decades after the end of white minority rule.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA