Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup

Left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been approved by the World Cup technical committee as his replacement.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the rest of the Cricket World Cup with a recurring shoulder injury.

He will be replaced in the squad by Beuran Hendricks.

Steyn has already missed the opening two games of the competition against England and Bangladesh.

South Africa's fifth highest ODI wicket-taker of all time did not respond to treatment, resulting in him being ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.