Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup

Left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been approved by the World Cup technical committee as his replacement.

Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn. Picture: AFP
Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn. Picture: AFP
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the rest of the Cricket World Cup with a recurring shoulder injury.

He will be replaced in the squad by Beuran Hendricks.

Steyn has already missed the opening two games of the competition against England and Bangladesh.

South Africa's fifth highest ODI wicket-taker of all time did not respond to treatment, resulting in him being ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA