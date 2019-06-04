Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup

-
Alex not a lawless area, Gauteng top cop tells HRC inquiryLocal
-
Zuma connection helped Guptas secure SABC archive footage for ANN7, inquiry toldLocal
-
Schools not allowed to kick older learners out - deptLocal
-
Winde looks further to cut costs within WC govtPolitics
-
Q1 GDP declines by 3.2% for largest quarterly drop in decadeBusiness
-
CT mom gets help to bring daughter (4) home from boyfriend in DubaiLocal
-
-
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane noticePolitics
-
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court toldPolitics
-
Mkhwebane: I'm just doing my jobPolitics
-
EFF: Red Ants demolishing Alex homes was unconstitutionalPolitics
-
De Lille’s lawyers argue DA ‘undoubtedly’ breached Electoral CodePolitics
-
Parliament slowly getting ready for 6th termPolitics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
-
US moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giantsBusiness
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax returnBusiness
-
Rand pauses Fed-fuelled rally ahead of GDP releaseBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Sars' Kieswetter briefs media on first month in charge, tax seasonBusiness
-
Sars' Kieswetter set to brief public on first month in chargeBusiness
-
Native American actor to get Oscar, a first, at honorary awardsLifestyle
-
Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaireLifestyle
-
Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport againLocal
-
Sir Michael Caine praises MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Elton John slams Russian cuts to 'Rocketman' gay scenesLifestyle
-
Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profilingLifestyle
-
Rock legend Piet Botha diesLifestyle
-
Prince Harry is 'really happy' with fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas is a feministLifestyle
-
India plan pace assault in World Cup opener against ProteasSport
-
Lawyers drop Brazil star Neymar's rape accuserSport
-
Afghanistan's Naib says rain could be World Cup boost against Sri LankaSport
-
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...Sport
-
Sri Lanka must toughen up against Afghanistan, says MalingaSport
-
Slow-starting Banyana must shape up for women's World Cup, warns coachSport
-
India plan pace assault in World Cup opener against ProteasSport
-
Sri Lanka must toughen up against Afghanistan, says MalingaSport
-
'Don't panic' Root tells England after Pakistan defeatSport
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows PhehlukwayoSport
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
CT community honours victims of gang-related crimes with peace wallLocal
-
Sudanese military uses deadly force to disperse protestersAfrica
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Mozambique chases post-cyclone funds target of $3.2bnWorld
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and endSport
-
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viralLocal
-
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup
Left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks has been approved by the World Cup technical committee as his replacement.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas fast bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the rest of the Cricket World Cup with a recurring shoulder injury.
He will be replaced in the squad by Beuran Hendricks.
Steyn has already missed the opening two games of the competition against England and Bangladesh.
South Africa's fifth highest ODI wicket-taker of all time did not respond to treatment, resulting in him being ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast7 hours ago
-
Lawyers drop Brazil star Neymar's rape accuserone hour ago
-
India plan pace assault in World Cup opener against Proteasone hour ago
-
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali dies1095 days ago
-
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...3 hours ago
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay alive17 hours ago
