Power restored to some parts of Pretoria after outage
The City of Tshwane said that the Njala substation tripped.
JOHANNESBURG - Power has been restored to the Pretoria suburbs of Wingate, Aries, Kloofsig and Mirage after a widespread power outage in the city on Tuesday morning. The outage affected the eastern parts of Pretoria, as well as Montana, Irene and Mamelodi.
The City of Tshwane said that the Njala substation tripped. Several areas are still affected, among them Centurion CBD, Waterkloof and Pretoria East, including Mamelodi.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that the cause of the trip was not yet known.
"We have dispatched technicians to attend to the power trip. we will inform our customers of how long it will take to restore power to the affected area."
#NjalaUpdate.— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 4, 2019
The following areas are switched back on:
Wingate
Aries
Kloofsig
Mirage
More areas back on:— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 4, 2019
De Hoewes, Waltloo, Mooikloof. Working on restoration for the remaining areas. #NjalaUpdate
#NjalaUpdate Repairs underway. All areas to be switched on by 14:00 today.— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) June 4, 2019
