Power restored to some parts of Pretoria after outage

The City of Tshwane said that the Njala substation tripped.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Power has been restored to the Pretoria suburbs of Wingate, Aries, Kloofsig and Mirage after a widespread power outage in the city on Tuesday morning. The outage affected the eastern parts of Pretoria, as well as Montana, Irene and Mamelodi.

The City of Tshwane said that the Njala substation tripped. Several areas are still affected, among them Centurion CBD, Waterkloof and Pretoria East, including Mamelodi.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that the cause of the trip was not yet known.

"We have dispatched technicians to attend to the power trip. we will inform our customers of how long it will take to restore power to the affected area."

