Mother of man killed by 'Krugersdorp Killers' relieved at guilty verdict

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of one of the victims of the so-called Krugersdorp Killers said while she was still reeling from the death of her son, she was comforted by the guilty verdict handed down by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Jarred Jackson was murdered by Cecilia Steyn and Zack Valentine who were found guilty on Monday.

Cecilia, Valentine and Marcel Steyn were convicted on 32 counts including murder, fraud and intimidation.

The accused were part of the Electus Per Deus group, members of which believed they were chosen by God.

Cecelia, Marcel and Valentine were linked to the brutal killing spree of 11 people including Jackson.

Many of those slaughtered and burnt were killed after they tried to leave the Electus Per Deus group. Many of the victims were also robbed before being murdered.

Jackson's demise was different; he was killed to stage the death of group member Valentine so Valentine could make an insurance claim.

Jackson's mother, June, said it haunted her that he was used as a means to an end.

“They picked him up. They knew him from the area and marked him as someone they could use in this scheme of theirs for Zack to collect his insurance," she said.

"So he was marked, he was nothing. To them he was just a means to an end."

The trio were back in court on Tuesday for pre-sentencing proceedings, however, the matter was postponed to August.

