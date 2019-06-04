Mother of man killed by 'Krugersdorp Killers' relieved at guilty verdict

-
Lindiwe Zulu: ‘We need tougher laws to protect children at school’Local
-
Mother of man killed by 'Krugersdorp Killers' relieved at guilty verdictLocal
-
World's biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hitBusiness
-
Mashaba promoting illegality with promise to rebuild demolished Alex homes - ANCLocal
-
ANC lekgotla resolves to expand mandate of Reserve BankBusiness
-
Apps, social media fuel 'booming' online prostitution: studyLifestyle
-
Lindiwe Zulu: ‘We need tougher laws to protect children at school’Local
-
Mother of man killed by 'Krugersdorp Killers' relieved at guilty verdictLocal
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
-
Mashaba promoting illegality with promise to rebuild demolished Alex homes - ANCLocal
-
ANC lekgotla resolves to expand mandate of Reserve BankBusiness
-
ANC fires Phokwane mayor, speaker for working with oppositionLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC lekgotla resolves to expand mandate of Reserve BankBusiness
-
ANC fires Phokwane mayor, speaker for working with oppositionLocal
-
ANC NEC declares unemployment a national disasterPolitics
-
Departures at state-owned entities could drag out Ramaphosa's reformsBusiness
-
WATCH: ANC NEC post lekgotla briefingLocal
-
Winde looks further to cut costs within WC govtPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
World's biggest firms foresee $1 trillion climate cost hitBusiness
-
ANC lekgotla resolves to expand mandate of Reserve BankBusiness
-
Petrol to go up by 9 cents at midnightLocal
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed downBusiness
-
Departures at state-owned entities could drag out Ramaphosa's reformsBusiness
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
Popular Topics
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Lady Gaga confirms she's no longer engagedLifestyle
-
Native American actor to get Oscar, a first, at honorary awardsLifestyle
-
Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaireLifestyle
-
Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport againLocal
-
Sir Michael Caine praises MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Elton John slams Russian cuts to 'Rocketman' gay scenesLifestyle
-
Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profilingLifestyle
-
Du Plessis keeps the faith despite two Proteas lossesSport
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeatSport
-
Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in World CupSport
-
Fifa Women's World Cup: Profiles of all the teamsSport
-
Women's World Cup to kick off with interest at a new highSport
Popular Topics
-
Dale Steyn limps home. Is that the last we see of him?Sport
-
England pair fined for breaching ICC code in World Cup defeatSport
-
Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in World CupSport
-
Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World CupSport
-
India plan pace assault in World Cup opener against ProteasSport
-
Sri Lanka must toughen up against Afghanistan, says MalingaSport
Popular Topics
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...Sport
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
CT community honours victims of gang-related crimes with peace wallLocal
-
Sudanese military uses deadly force to disperse protestersAfrica
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Mozambique chases post-cyclone funds target of $3.2bnWorld
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and endSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
Mother of man killed by 'Krugersdorp Killers' relieved at guilty verdict
Many of those slaughtered and burnt were killed after they tried to leave the Electus Per Deus group.
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of one of the victims of the so-called Krugersdorp Killers said while she was still reeling from the death of her son, she was comforted by the guilty verdict handed down by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
Jarred Jackson was murdered by Cecilia Steyn and Zack Valentine who were found guilty on Monday.
Cecilia, Valentine and Marcel Steyn were convicted on 32 counts including murder, fraud and intimidation.
The accused were part of the Electus Per Deus group, members of which believed they were chosen by God.
Cecelia, Marcel and Valentine were linked to the brutal killing spree of 11 people including Jackson.
Many of those slaughtered and burnt were killed after they tried to leave the Electus Per Deus group. Many of the victims were also robbed before being murdered.
Jackson's demise was different; he was killed to stage the death of group member Valentine so Valentine could make an insurance claim.
Jackson's mother, June, said it haunted her that he was used as a means to an end.
“They picked him up. They knew him from the area and marked him as someone they could use in this scheme of theirs for Zack to collect his insurance," she said.
"So he was marked, he was nothing. To them he was just a means to an end."
The trio were back in court on Tuesday for pre-sentencing proceedings, however, the matter was postponed to August.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax return10 hours ago
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down4 hours ago
-
Petrol to go up by 9 cents at midnight3 hours ago
-
ANC lekgotla resolves to expand mandate of Reserve Bankone hour ago
-
Cape Town on high alert for localised flooding as rain batters the city3 hours ago
-
ANC NEC declares unemployment a national disaster2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.