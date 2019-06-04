Mkhwebane: I'm just doing my job

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she was ready for attacks on her office as she takes on more investigations into complaints against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Mkhwebane announced on Monday that she has served notice to Gordhan in relation to her investigation into the minister's meetings with the Gupta family and his alleged involvement in the so-called Sars rogue unit.

Mkhwebane recently released a report which found that Gordhan violated the Constitution when he approved early retirement for former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Advocate Mkhwebane said that there were at least three more investigations she would launch against Gordhan.

One, which was requested by the EFF, would look at whether the minister lied about his meetings with the Gupta family and if so, whether he violated the executive members' ethics code.

But there's more.

"There's also another complaint about IFMS and Treasury under Minister Gordhan's watch, issues relating to the operation of the rogue unit," Mkhwebane said.

She added that she knew that she would face a backlash.

"I know there will be a lot of questions, there will be a lot of allegations that I'm still persecuting Minister Gordhan but I'm doing my work."

The Public Protector said she was simply investigating complaints laid by South Africans, adding that she did not go around asking for people to complain.