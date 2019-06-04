Memorial planned for Uitsig boy shot at mosque

Ashwin Jones and a group of friends were guarding cars at a local mosque when a group of men approached the children and started shooting at them, fatally wounding Jones.

Uitsig community leader Adam Alexander knew the boy. He believes he was killed as part of a gang initiation.

“Most boys in the area want to be in the gangs and now the gangs told them to go to this specific area and shoot there and this is their way of being integrated into the gang rings.”

Alexander says Jones was not a gangster.