Lindiwe Zulu: ‘We need tougher laws to protect children at school’

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was reacting to the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old Forest High schoolboy by another pupil on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The level of violence in schools is the result of the glorification of gangsterism in society, said Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old Forest Hill High School pupil was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old pupil to death outside the school premises in Forest Hill on Monday.

Two other pupils are recovering from stab wounds in hospital.

Zulu has echoed the message communicated by her predecessors that families and communities need to play a more prominent role in teaching children values at home so that the department can play a supportive role.

"We’ve got a lot of work to do going through the documents as the Department of Social Development and look at how we translate that into action.”

Zulu said there should be tougher laws to protect children from criminals at school.

“It means we need to be tough. We need to be tough in the manner in which we protect the vulnerable.”

The school attack came as the country observed National Child Protection Week.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education, the fight that led to the pupil's death was believed to be gang related.

