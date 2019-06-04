View all in Latest
Lesufi: Prosecute those involved in deadly Forest High fight

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that all law enforcement agencies must now work together to ensure that those who were involved were prosecuted.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Payaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that he would not be laying blame following the death of a grade 8 pupil from Forest High School in southern Johannesburg on Monday.

Two other boys were wounded and rushed to the hospital.

It’s believed that there was a fight between two rival groups in the school, which had been going on for some time.

Lesufi said that all law enforcement agencies must now work together to ensure that those who were involved were prosecuted.

The school’s principal told Lesufi that he had been made aware of a fight between the two groups which started over the weekend.

It’s still unclear if the school and the governing body intervened at any stage.

But Lesufi said that now was not the time to play the blame game.

“We’re quite aware. I think there are three schools around this area; it’s Kenilworth and two other schools that have a similar pattern that you need to intervene differently.”

The family of the deceased boy said that they wanted justice for the crime.

