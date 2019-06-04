Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax return

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has launched the 2019 tax filing season at a briefing in Pretoria where he committed the revenue service to better educating taxpayers on their obligations.

PRETORIA – Newly appointed South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says people who earn less that R500,000 a year are exempt from filing tax returns this season.

Kieswetter has launched the 2019 tax filing season at a briefing in Pretoria where he committed the revenue service to better educating taxpayers on their obligations.

He was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria where is also expected to discuss his first month in office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Kieswetter in March but he assumed office last month.

Kieswetter says they have decided to increase the threshold of people required to file tax returns from R350,000 to R500,000 annual income.

He listed the criteria.

“Your total income for the year is not more than R500,000; two, you only receive income from a single employer; three, you’ve no other form of income, such as a car allowance, business income, taxable interest, rental income or income from another job.

“Fourthly, you’ve no additional deductible allowances such as medical expenses, travelling expenses or retirement annuities.”