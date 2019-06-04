Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax return
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has launched the 2019 tax filing season at a briefing in Pretoria where he committed the revenue service to better educating taxpayers on their obligations.
PRETORIA – Newly appointed South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says people who earn less that R500,000 a year are exempt from filing tax returns this season.
Kieswetter has launched the 2019 tax filing season at a briefing in Pretoria where he committed the revenue service to better educating taxpayers on their obligations.
He was speaking at a briefing in Pretoria where is also expected to discuss his first month in office.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Kieswetter in March but he assumed office last month.
Kieswetter says they have decided to increase the threshold of people required to file tax returns from R350,000 to R500,000 annual income.
He listed the criteria.
“Your total income for the year is not more than R500,000; two, you only receive income from a single employer; three, you’ve no other form of income, such as a car allowance, business income, taxable interest, rental income or income from another job.
“Fourthly, you’ve no additional deductible allowances such as medical expenses, travelling expenses or retirement annuities.”
Popular in Business
-
Apple iTunes to play last song
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
-
Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editor
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities
-
WATCH LIVE: Sars' Kieswetter briefs media on first month in charge, tax season
-
Sars' Kieswetter set to brief public on first month in charge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.