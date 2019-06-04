View all in Latest
Go

Joburg's Mashaba accused of acting unlawfully over Jukskei River structures

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba visited Linbro Park near the Juskei River on Monday to investigate why 80 homes were demolished on Friday.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba met with Alexandra residents on 3 June 2019 after 80 homes were demolished in the township, which prompted violent protests. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba met with Alexandra residents on 3 June 2019 after 80 homes were demolished in the township, which prompted violent protests. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra Shutdown Movement on Monday lashed out at Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and accused him of being in favour of having illegal structures along the Jukskei River.

Mashaba visited Linbro Park near the Jukskei River on Monday to investigate why 80 homes were demolished on Friday.

It is alleged that the court order used to carry out the evictions was obtained almost three years ago.

The Alexandra Shutdown Movement’s Sandile Mavundla said Mashaba had acted unlawfully and told the community that the structures should not be demolished.

The City of Johannesburg was also urged to provide relief for Alexandra residents, including trauma counselling, after many were left without shelter.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

