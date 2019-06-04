Joburg's Mashaba accused of acting unlawfully over Jukskei River structures
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba visited Linbro Park near the Juskei River on Monday to investigate why 80 homes were demolished on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Alexandra Shutdown Movement on Monday lashed out at Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and accused him of being in favour of having illegal structures along the Jukskei River.
Mashaba visited Linbro Park near the Jukskei River on Monday to investigate why 80 homes were demolished on Friday.
It is alleged that the court order used to carry out the evictions was obtained almost three years ago.
The Alexandra Shutdown Movement’s Sandile Mavundla said Mashaba had acted unlawfully and told the community that the structures should not be demolished.
The City of Johannesburg was also urged to provide relief for Alexandra residents, including trauma counselling, after many were left without shelter.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
