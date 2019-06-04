-
Ignatius Sehoole appointed KPMG’s new CEO
The auditing firm said Ignatius Sehoole was an experienced leader in the accounting industry.
JOHANNESBURG - KPMG South Africa has announced its appointment of Ignatius Sehoole as its new chief executive officer.
The auditing firm said Sehoole was an experienced leader in the accounting industry, having served two terms from 2000 to 2009 as executive president of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.
He replaced Nhlamulo Dlomu who briefly served in the position last year after the firm was embroiled in scandals for the work it did for the South African Revenue Service and companies owned by the controversial Gupta family.
Most of the top executives at KPMG were fired over the scandal.
Sehoole said he aimed to rebuild the firm’s reputation.
“The real journey has certainly begun but it’s far from over. I’m privileged to lead a firm of excellent people and have the support of many clients. My main task is to work with all my colleagues, clients and key stakeholders to help take us next stage of restoring trust and returning the firm to growth.”
