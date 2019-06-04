IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court told
The DA approached the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday to challenge the IEC’s ruling that it must apologise for lying about how Patricia de Lille left her position as Cape Town mayor.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) have argued that the commission would be rendered toothless if the Democratic Alliance (DA) was allowed to ignore the order it gave.
The Good party leader has accused the DA of contravening the Electoral Code after they claimed that she was fired from her job.
The IEC’s lawyers have argued that just like former President Jacob Zuma almost rendered the office of the Public Protector ineffective, the same would happen if the DA were allowed to undermine the order by the Electoral Commission.
De Lille has once again challenged the DA to present any hard evidence which suggests that the party fired her as Cape Town mayor.
“The whole country knows they’ve been trying to smear my name for the past two years.”
The DA was adamant the comments made about De Lille had nothing to do with elections and the word "fired" was taken out of context in this case.
Judgment was reserved.
