Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane notice

Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants answers from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan as she investigates his meetings with the Gupta family and his involvement in the so-called Sars rogue unit.

CAPE TOWN - Tensions between the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Pravin Gordhan are likely to worsen.

Mkhwebane has given him 10 days to respond to her questions.

Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji said: “The minister is a public representative. He will comply with his duties as such. This is a constitutional institution and he needs to respond to the notice. Ordinarily, a report would be concluded before the public is told that the minister has received such a notice.”

Last month, she found Gordhan guilty of "improper conduct" over his approval of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement package.

