Gauteng Education Dept seeks to amend law allowing offenders to stay in school
The move comes after three boys were stabbed, one fatally, at Forest High on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that the department was working on amending the law to ensure that offenders are not allowed back to school.
He said this on Monday after three boys were stabbed at Forest High.
One pupil died and two are in a stable condition in hospital.
It’s believed that there was a fight between two rival groups at the school.
Lesufi said that the current legislation allowed for a pupil to be removed from a school where he committed an offence and then placed at another.
He said that recycling law-breakers at schools won’t fix the problem.
“We’re now in the process of reviewing the South African Schools Act and our argument is very simple and very strong; these learners must go to rehabilitation first. It’s only when they have performed and a report indicates they’re in a good state of mind; it’s then that we can take them back.”
He visited the school on Monday in the south of Joburg after a grade 8 pupil was stabbed to death just outside the school premises.
Midyear exams have been suspended to allow everyone to undergo counselling.
