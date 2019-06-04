EFF: Red Ants demolishing Alex homes was unconstitutional
EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashigo on Monday addressed community members left homeless after the Red Ants demolished over 80 houses last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is being urged to provide relief for Alexandra residents, including trauma counselling, after many were left without shelter.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashigo on Monday addressed community members left homeless after the Red Ants demolished over 80 houses last week.
Many residents started rebuilding on Monday. Mashego said what the Red Ants did was illegal and unconstitutional.
“We pushed the motion - the Red Ants must not be used. They accepted the motion. It was not rejected. It was passed. It was converted to a resolution of council. The people came here and undermined the council.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
