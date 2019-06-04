Duo gets one year in prison for Post Office 'inside job' heist

-
Duo gets one year in prison for Post Office 'inside job' heistLocal
-
Body of woman found in a rubbish truck in PhilippiLocal
-
Trump promises Britain a substantial post-Brexit trade deal as protesters gatherWorld
-
Departures at state-owned entities could drag out Ramaphosa's reformsBusiness
-
Woman injured in Klapmuts farm attackLocal
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Body of woman found in a rubbish truck in PhilippiLocal
-
Departures at state-owned entities could drag out Ramaphosa's reformsBusiness
-
Woman injured in Klapmuts farm attackLocal
-
Kieswetter vows to implement Nugent inquiry recommendationsLocal
-
WATCH: ANC NEC post lekgotla briefingLocal
-
Rape, assault & exclusion of women continue to plague universities - reportLocal
Popular Topics
-
WATCH: ANC NEC post lekgotla briefingLocal
-
Winde looks further to cut costs within WC govtPolitics
-
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane noticePolitics
-
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court toldPolitics
-
Mkhwebane: I'm just doing my jobPolitics
-
EFF: Red Ants demolishing Alex homes was unconstitutionalPolitics
Popular Topics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Kieswetter vows to implement Nugent inquiry recommendationsLocal
-
Q1 GDP declines by 3.2% for largest quarterly drop in decadeBusiness
-
US moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giantsBusiness
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax returnBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Lady Gaga confirms she's no longer engagedLifestyle
-
Native American actor to get Oscar, a first, at honorary awardsLifestyle
-
Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaireLifestyle
-
Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport againLocal
-
Sir Michael Caine praises MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Elton John slams Russian cuts to 'Rocketman' gay scenesLifestyle
-
Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profilingLifestyle
-
Rock legend Piet Botha diesLifestyle
-
Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in World CupSport
-
Fifa Women's World Cup: Profiles of all the teamsSport
-
Women's World Cup to kick off with interest at a new highSport
-
Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World CupSport
-
India plan pace assault in World Cup opener against ProteasSport
-
Lawyers drop Brazil star Neymar's rape accuserSport
Popular Topics
-
Sri Lanka collapse against Afghanistan in World CupSport
-
Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World CupSport
-
India plan pace assault in World Cup opener against ProteasSport
-
Sri Lanka must toughen up against Afghanistan, says MalingaSport
-
'Don't panic' Root tells England after Pakistan defeatSport
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
Popular Topics
-
Run This Town: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop’s first billionaireLifestyle
-
Tetris: 35 years clearedWorld
-
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...Sport
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
CT community honours victims of gang-related crimes with peace wallLocal
-
Sudanese military uses deadly force to disperse protestersAfrica
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Mozambique chases post-cyclone funds target of $3.2bnWorld
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and endSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
Duo gets one year in prison for Post Office 'inside job' heist
Eighteen-year-old Donovan Ferreira and 22-year-old Elroy Kleinhans were found guilty in the Paterson Magistrates Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Two men were sentenced to a year in jail for breaking into the Paterson Post Office in the Eastern Cape last Friday.
Donovan Ferreira (18) and Elroy Kleinhans (22) were found guilty in the Paterson Magistrates Court on Monday.
They stole a R100,000 out of the safe.
Ferreira is the son of a post office employee who was in possession of the keys to the post office.
The police's Andre Beetge said: “Police, give a stern warning to take better security measures. We cannot leave all the keys and alarm codes of the premises keeping large sums of money to be kept only by one person.”
The money has been recovered.
Popular in Local
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax return5 hours ago
-
Kieswetter vows to implement Nugent inquiry recommendationsone hour ago
-
Proteas quick Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup3 hours ago
-
WATCH: ANC NEC post lekgotla briefingone hour ago
-
Schools not allowed to kick older learners out - dept3 hours ago
-
Zondo inquiry: Zuma link saw ANN7 get SABC archive footage for 'throwaway price'3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.