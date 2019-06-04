Duo gets one year in prison for Post Office 'inside job' heist

CAPE TOWN - Two men were sentenced to a year in jail for breaking into the Paterson Post Office in the Eastern Cape last Friday.

Donovan Ferreira (18) and Elroy Kleinhans (22) were found guilty in the Paterson Magistrates Court on Monday.

They stole a R100,000 out of the safe.

Ferreira is the son of a post office employee who was in possession of the keys to the post office.

The police's Andre Beetge said: “Police, give a stern warning to take better security measures. We cannot leave all the keys and alarm codes of the premises keeping large sums of money to be kept only by one person.”

The money has been recovered.