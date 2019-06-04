Q1 GDP declines by 3.2% for largest quarterly drop in decade

The drop was mainly driven by declines in manufacturing and mining.

JOHANNESBURG - The economy recorded the largest quarterly drop in about a decade as it declined by 3,2% in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the last quarter of 2018, according to data released by Stats SA.

The South African #economy declined by 3,2% in Q1:2019 compared with Q4:2018 mainly driven by declines in #manufacturing & #mining. This is the largest quarterly drop in about 10 years #StatsSA #GDP https://t.co/EdEV4ONBwq pic.twitter.com/89O3NKX55S — Stats SA (@StatsSA) June 4, 2019

