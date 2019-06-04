CT mom gets help to bring daughter (4) home from boyfriend in Dubai

Talita Fandesi's former partner took their four-year-old daughter with him to Bujumbura in October to meet his family. The father has since travelled to Dubai.

CAPE TOWN - What was meant to be a holiday has turned into a family debacle.

A Khayelitsha mother’s ex-boyfriend is refusing to return their daughter after a trip to Burundi.

Fandesi is now receiving legal help free of charge. Abrahams & Gross Attorneys' Vera Kruger is offering her services.

“I really just want to focus on getting her back and bringing the family together. I am not the malicious type. I am not the type that always wants to litigate. When I do litigate, I do it hard.”