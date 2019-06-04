CT mom gets help to bring daughter (4) home from boyfriend in Dubai

-
CT mom gets help to bring daughter (4) home from boyfriend in DubaiLocal
-
US moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giantsBusiness
-
Canadian PM Trudeau says gender equality 'under attack'World
-
Memorial planned for Uitsig boy shot at mosqueLocal
-
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane noticePolitics
-
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court toldPolitics
-
CT mom gets help to bring daughter (4) home from boyfriend in DubaiLocal
-
Memorial planned for Uitsig boy shot at mosqueLocal
-
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane noticePolitics
-
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court toldPolitics
-
Power restored to some parts of Pretoria after outageLocal
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax returnBusiness
Popular Topics
-
IEC would be made toothless if DA allowed to ignore its decision, court toldPolitics
-
Mkhwebane: I'm just doing my jobPolitics
-
EFF: Red Ants demolishing Alex homes was unconstitutionalPolitics
-
De Lille’s lawyers argue DA ‘undoubtedly’ breached Electoral CodePolitics
-
Parliament slowly getting ready for 6th termPolitics
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entitiesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
FACT CHECK: Do 8 professionals leave South Africa for every 1 that comes in?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: What to expect from biggest ever Afcon tournamentOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa’s humble quadragenarian on verge of historyOpinion
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
Popular Topics
-
US moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giantsBusiness
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: No new dawn with old state-owned entitiesOpinion
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax returnBusiness
-
Rand pauses Fed-fuelled rally ahead of GDP releaseBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Sars' Kieswetter briefs media on first month in charge, tax seasonBusiness
-
Sars' Kieswetter set to brief public on first month in chargeBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Native American actor to get Oscar, a first, at honorary awardsLifestyle
-
Empire State of Mind: Jay-Z becomes hip-hop's first billionaireLifestyle
-
Flying high: Cape Town International Airport named Africa's no. 1 airport againLocal
-
Sir Michael Caine praises MeToo movementLifestyle
-
Elton John slams Russian cuts to 'Rocketman' gay scenesLifestyle
-
Makeup giant Sephora to close for training over racial profilingLifestyle
-
Rock legend Piet Botha diesLifestyle
-
Prince Harry is 'really happy' with fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas is a feministLifestyle
-
Lawyers drop Brazil star Neymar's rape accuserSport
-
Afghanistan's Naib says rain could be World Cup boost against Sri LankaSport
-
Caster Semenya free to run, for now...Sport
-
Sri Lanka must toughen up against Afghanistan, says MalingaSport
-
Slow-starting Banyana must shape up for women's World Cup, warns coachSport
-
'Don't panic' Root tells England after Pakistan defeatSport
Popular Topics
-
Sri Lanka must toughen up against Afghanistan, says MalingaSport
-
'Don't panic' Root tells England after Pakistan defeatSport
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas must rediscover fight to stay aliveSport
-
South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows PhehlukwayoSport
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
Popular Topics
-
ANN7 editor details Zuma’s involvement in the channelLocal
-
CT community honours victims of gang-related crimes with peace wallLocal
-
Sudanese military uses deadly force to disperse protestersAfrica
-
Proteas battle against BangladeshSport
-
Mozambique chases post-cyclone funds target of $3.2bnWorld
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and endSport
-
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viralLocal
-
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 10°C
CT mom gets help to bring daughter (4) home from boyfriend in Dubai
Talita Fandesi's former partner took their four-year-old daughter with him to Bujumbura in October to meet his family. The father has since travelled to Dubai.
CAPE TOWN - What was meant to be a holiday has turned into a family debacle.
A Khayelitsha mother’s ex-boyfriend is refusing to return their daughter after a trip to Burundi.
Talita Fandesi's former partner took their four-year-old daughter with him to Bujumbura in October to meet his family. The father has since travelled to Dubai.
Fandesi is now receiving legal help free of charge. Abrahams & Gross Attorneys' Vera Kruger is offering her services.
“I really just want to focus on getting her back and bringing the family together. I am not the malicious type. I am not the type that always wants to litigate. When I do litigate, I do it hard.”
Popular in Local
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax returnone hour ago
-
Substation fault leaves parts of Pretoria without power3 hours ago
-
Mkhwebane: I'm just doing my job4 hours ago
-
Gordhan will comply with his duties, lawyer says over Mkhwebane notice58 minutes ago
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast5 hours ago
-
Lesufi: Prosecute those involved in deadly Forest High fightone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.