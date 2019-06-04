City of CT to probe contractual dispute involving MyCiTi operator
Officials were negotiating with the N2 Express Joint Venture to iron out a "technical dispute" related to the service contract that expired in late May.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it would investigate what had led to a contractual dispute with a MyCiTi operator that resulted in the suspension of the N2 express route from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.
The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Thyido said residents who use the bus service were angry over the suspension.
“The MyCiTi offered an alternative to the Golden Arrow bus services, to the taxis...and the other issue is that people have already loaded their cards for the month. What is strange is the city reloaded their cards, knowing in the pipeline there could be a suspension of the buses.”
Eyewitness News has asked mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase why no steps were taken to prevent the dispute and whether officials could have foreseen problems.
Purchase said there would be an investigation to identify whether there were shortcomings.
She said the city was looking for a sustainable solution.
It would also be implementing a mechanism for affected commuters to claim refunds.
