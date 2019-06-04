Winde looks further to cut costs within WC govt
Politics
Ahmed Kajee | Caster Semenya’s lawyers have announced that the Swiss Federal Supreme Court has suspended the implementation of the IAAF’s regulations for athletes with 'differences of sex development', meaning she can compete in the 800m events. The IAAF has until 25 June to challenge the ruling.
