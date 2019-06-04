Cape Town on high alert for localised flooding as rain batters the city

Heavy rains were battering the Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials were on high alert after the weather office predicted localised flooding in some parts of the city.

Heavy rains were battering Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Adverse weather conditions were expected to last until Wednesday.

Forecaster Lauren Smith said: “Heavy rain is expected over the mountainous areas of the Overberg and the Southern Cape Winelands and over the Cape metropole for today, the remainder of the evening and into tomorrow morning. From tomorrow onwards, we have the localised urban flooding which is expected.”

Smith added gale force winds of 50-65 kilometres per hour were expected over the Central Karoo and Breede Valley in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

PM satellite image (04 June 2019). Cold front over the south-western Cape resulting in cloudy and wet weather reducing visibility. Please be keep a safe distance when travelling. Current view of Table Mountain (not visible) included, courtesy of https://t.co/bHM74U6mxt pic.twitter.com/w9YKrs686S — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2019

A very windy day expected along the coastal areas tomorrow (Wednesday 05 June). Those who plan to go out to sea please reconsider. Strong winds expected along the south coast of Western and Eastern Cape with very rough sea conditions. Please be advised about the following alerts. pic.twitter.com/sDVMtc5lKL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2019

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)