Cape Town on high alert for localised flooding as rain batters the city
Heavy rains were battering the Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials were on high alert after the weather office predicted localised flooding in some parts of the city.
Heavy rains were battering Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.
Adverse weather conditions were expected to last until Wednesday.
Forecaster Lauren Smith said: “Heavy rain is expected over the mountainous areas of the Overberg and the Southern Cape Winelands and over the Cape metropole for today, the remainder of the evening and into tomorrow morning. From tomorrow onwards, we have the localised urban flooding which is expected.”
Smith added gale force winds of 50-65 kilometres per hour were expected over the Central Karoo and Breede Valley in the Western Cape on Wednesday.
PM satellite image (04 June 2019). Cold front over the south-western Cape resulting in cloudy and wet weather reducing visibility. Please be keep a safe distance when travelling. Current view of Table Mountain (not visible) included, courtesy of https://t.co/bHM74U6mxt pic.twitter.com/w9YKrs686S— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2019
A very windy day expected along the coastal areas tomorrow (Wednesday 05 June). Those who plan to go out to sea please reconsider. Strong winds expected along the south coast of Western and Eastern Cape with very rough sea conditions. Please be advised about the following alerts. pic.twitter.com/sDVMtc5lKL— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Kieswetter: Those who earn less than R500k exempt from filing tax return
-
Kieswetter vows to implement Nugent inquiry recommendations
-
Departures at state-owned entities could drag out Ramaphosa's reforms
-
WATCH: ANC NEC post lekgotla briefing
-
These 104 Standard Bank branches will be closed down
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 May 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.