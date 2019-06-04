View all in Latest
Cape Town on high alert for localised flooding as rain batters the city

Heavy rains were battering the Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Webcam image of the City of Cape Town. Picture: @SAWeatherServic/Twitter
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town officials were on high alert after the weather office predicted localised flooding in some parts of the city.

Heavy rains were battering Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

Adverse weather conditions were expected to last until Wednesday.

Forecaster Lauren Smith said: “Heavy rain is expected over the mountainous areas of the Overberg and the Southern Cape Winelands and over the Cape metropole for today, the remainder of the evening and into tomorrow morning. From tomorrow onwards, we have the localised urban flooding which is expected.”

Smith added gale force winds of 50-65 kilometres per hour were expected over the Central Karoo and Breede Valley in the Western Cape on Wednesday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

