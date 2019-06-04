Body of woman found in a rubbish truck in Philippi

Police responded to the scene in Hanover Park on Monday afternoon; arrests were yet to be made.

CAPE TOWN - Philippi Police detectives were investigating a case of murder after the body of a woman was found in a rubbish truck.

Members responded to the scene in Hanover Park on Monday afternoon; arrests were yet to be made.

The police's Siyabulela Malo said: “A case of murder has been opened for investigation following the discovery of a body of an unidentified woman. According to information [received by police], police attended to the scene and found the deceased wrapped in plastic in a matching truck.”

In March, the mutilated body of Michael Hendricks was found in a shopping trolley in Lavender Hill.