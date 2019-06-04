Authorities look for solutions after latest truck attacks on SA roads
An inter-ministerial team has been set up to probe the motive behind the attacks, specifically in KwaZulu-Natal.
CAPE TOWN - Amid a spike in attacks on trucks across the country, authorities are scrambling to address the problem.
KwaZulu-Natal has seen the highest number of incidents. Over the weekend, 25 trucks were attacked.
There have also been attacks in the Western Cape, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga over the past several months.
An inter-ministerial team has been set up to probe the motive behind the attacks, specifically in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Road Freight Association’s Gavin Kelly explained the motive varies from trucks being attacked so they can be looted, to truckers being caught up in service delivery protests.
“Since March 2018, there have been 213 deaths (including drivers and others involved in truck attacks). We cannot ascertain if it’s about protests or other things. There have been service delivery protests and also common criminal activities.”
In the Western Cape, a truck driver was badly burnt when his vehicle was petrol bombed on the N1 outside Touws River on Sunday morning. Several government ministers met on Monday to try and come up with a plan.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: I'm just doing my job
-
Substation fault leaves parts of Pretoria without power
-
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for Breakfast
-
Gauteng Education Dept seeks to amend law allowing offenders to stay in school
-
Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.