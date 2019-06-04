View all in Latest
Authorities look for solutions after latest truck attacks on SA roads

An inter-ministerial team has been set up to probe the motive behind the attacks, specifically in KwaZulu-Natal.

A truck driver was killed on Sunday, 12 May, after a rock was hurled at his vehicle on the N1 near De Doorns. Picture: Facebook.com
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Amid a spike in attacks on trucks across the country, authorities are scrambling to address the problem.

KwaZulu-Natal has seen the highest number of incidents. Over the weekend, 25 trucks were attacked.

There have also been attacks in the Western Cape, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga over the past several months.

An inter-ministerial team has been set up to probe the motive behind the attacks, specifically in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Road Freight Association’s Gavin Kelly explained the motive varies from trucks being attacked so they can be looted, to truckers being caught up in service delivery protests.

“Since March 2018, there have been 213 deaths (including drivers and others involved in truck attacks). We cannot ascertain if it’s about protests or other things. There have been service delivery protests and also common criminal activities.”

In the Western Cape, a truck driver was badly burnt when his vehicle was petrol bombed on the N1 outside Touws River on Sunday morning. Several government ministers met on Monday to try and come up with a plan.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

