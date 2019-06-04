ANC NEC declares unemployment a national disaster

The Spectator Index recently ranked the country’s youth joblessness rate as the highest in the world.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday it had declared unemployment a national emergency and plans to reduce it from the current 27% to 14% in just five years.

The party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, briefed the media on Tuesday afternoon following the party's NEC lekgotla over the weekend.

“The lekgotla agreed that unemployment is now going to be a national emergency, we’re declaring unemployment a national disaster," said Magashule.

WATCH: ANC NEC post Lekgotla briefing

PRIORITISE SOEs

The ANC has also called on its deployees in government to prioritise state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and SAA, saying the challenges facing the companies pose a serious fiscal threat.

The parastatals will soon be without CEOs after Vuyani Jarana resigned from the state airline citing lack of support to implement the company's turnaround strategy.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe also stepped down in May citing ill health.

Magashule has described what’s happening at Eskom and SAA as a crisis.

“The lekgotla resolved that fixing Eskom, the SAA and many other parastatals should be an apex priority and noting the fiscal and economic threat that this poses.”