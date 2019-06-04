Mashaba promoting illegality with promise to rebuild demolished Alex homes - ANC

Around 80 homes near the Jukskei River were demolished by the Red Ants last week after the city obtained a court order.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) accused Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba of being reckless and promoting illegality after promising Alexandra residents that he would rebuild their homes.

On Monday, Mashaba claimed he had not been informed about the demolitions and promised to act against those who authorised the operation.

The ANC slammed Mashaba and said it found it concerning that the Johannesburg mayor would defy a court order that cost the city money to enforce.

The party's Gauteng spokesperson Jolidee Matongo described Mashaba's actions as cheap politicking.

“The pronouncements that the city will rebuild the houses demonstrate that people can go and erect illegal structures and the city will come in, demolish them and spend a budget that is not there to build houses for those people. So, we think the mayor is promoting illegality.”

On Monday Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego said the party would ensure that Mashaba follows through with his promise to rebuild the houses.

