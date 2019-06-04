ANC fires Phokwane mayor, speaker for working with opposition

ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said the party concluded all the internal disciplinary processes.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said its Phokwane mayor and speaker must vacate their positions after they lost appeals against their expulsions from the party.

In April, the ANC regional disciplinary committee found Mayor Kesentseng Kalman and speaker Horatius Modiakgotla guilty of undermining a decision of the ANC caucus and collaborating with the opposition in council.

“Now that the outcome is out, we’ve communicated with them and I have also written to the IEC and the municipality, informing them about the fact that both of them were found guilty. They are no longer members of the organisation and they must evacuate their respective positions.”

Ngxanga added the ANC provincial executive committee would interact with the regional executive committee to speedily conclude the appointment of a mayor and speaker to bring stability to the municipality.

“We have to inform the community about the decision and also inform them about the process to unfold moving forward; that we will appoint a new mayor.”