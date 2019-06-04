Afrikaans still dominates in Namaqualand schools as parents plead for English
All the public schools in the district are Afrikaans medium; the only school where children are taught in English is a private school.
CAPE TOWN - Some parents in Namaqualand are still hoping for English to be introduced as a medium of instruction in at least one of the public schools in the area.
The Northern Cape Education Department said, ultimately, it was up to the school governing bodies to decide on the language of instruction based on the numbers. The parents of more than 120 pupils have asked for an English medium school.
One of the parents, Brenda Matebe, said they were supposed to have had a meeting with the department in April but that didn’t happen.
“We need the department to accommodate our kids in the schools that are there now, we don't need new schools. They must just accommodate them. And they promised us in the first meeting that they would collect data of all the children that need English education, but we still don't have that feedback.”
The department has not yet responded to Eyewitness News for comment.
