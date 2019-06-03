Zuma involved in expediting visas for ANN7 staff, Zondo Inquiry told

Former Gupta-owned ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said that former President Jacob Zuma was involved in expediting the visa applications for Indian nationals who were recruited to start up the news channel.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Gupta-owned ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said that former President Jacob Zuma was involved in expediting the visa applications for Indian nationals who were recruited to start up the news channel.

Sundaram is on the stand at the state capture commission on Monday.

The former news editor of the now-defunct news channel is also the author of a book which details Zuma’s direct hand in the creation of the channel and how jobs were fraudulently handed to Indian nationals.

Sundaram said that his visa application was approved surprisingly quickly.

“I handed those documents onto him. I was also told that the procedure for the people going from here would bypass the normal procedure.

“The details of these people were to be sent to someone in South Africa and he would then speak to high officials here; I was told that the president’s office, who would then direct the relevant departments to expedite the visas.”

