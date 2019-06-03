Zuma got hesitant ministers to attend TNA breakfast briefings - ex-ANN7 editor
Former ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram said Jacob Zuma went to the extent of convincing his ministers to fund and participate in the meetings.
JOHANNESBURG - Former ANN7 news editor Rajesh Sundaram has told the state capture commission of inquiry that former President Jacob Zuma was instrumental in ensuring the success of the SABC's New Age (TNA) business breakfast briefings.
Sundaram was testifying at the inquiry on Monday afternoon about his experience at the Gupta-owned channel.
The former editor said Zuma went to the extent of convincing his ministers to fund and participate in the meetings.
The TNA business breakfast briefings were known for drawing high-profile government officials, such as ministers, and were broadcast live on SABC TV. Government departments and struggling state-owned entities often sponsored the meetings.
But as Sundaram explained, some ministers were not keen to associate themselves with the Guptas.
“Some ministers had a lot of reservations about doing that since there was a lot of bad press that the Gupta family was getting,” he said.
And that’s where Zuma stepped in.
“They wanted the president to ask his ministerial colleagues to attend those briefings because they didn’t want the profitability of that venture to stop,” Sundaram said.
The SABC has since stopped the briefings after revealing they cost the public broadcaster around R20 million with no return whatsoever for the corporation.
Timeline
Popular in Business
-
EFF blames Gordhan for departure of 3 CEOs from state-owned entities
-
Zim officials to meet with Eskom over R480m unpaid debt
-
Outa calls on govt to install experienced leaders at SAA
-
US recession odds jump as Trump trade wars bite: survey
-
Reports: SAA CEO resigns
-
Rand starts week flat amid trade tumult
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.