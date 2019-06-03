Zim officials to meet with Eskom over R480m unpaid debt

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
Go

Zim officials to meet with Eskom over R480m unpaid debt

At a time when Zimbabwe is short of power, Eskom cut back on power exports to the country until the debt is paid.

Picture: Eskom
Picture: Eskom
one hour ago

HARARE - Officials from Zimbabwe’s state power company are due to hold talks this week with their Eskom counterparts over an unpaid debt of around R480 million.

Eskom has since reduced power exports to Zimbabwe from 450 megawatts, to just 50 until the debt is paid - a condition that has exacerbated power shortages in the country.

State media reported on Monday that Zimbabwe hadn’t paid Eskom for power imports since October.

Zimbabwe consumers have been experienced severe load shedding since early May. They’ll be hoping state power company officials can thrash out a deal with Eskom to receive more power.

Water levels at Zimbabwe’s main hydro-power station, Kariba, have also been dropping.

Energy Minister Fortune Chasi said the dam may be forced to shut down all generators within the next 14 weeks.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA