Zim officials to meet with Eskom over R480m unpaid debt

At a time when Zimbabwe is short of power, Eskom cut back on power exports to the country until the debt is paid.

HARARE - Officials from Zimbabwe’s state power company are due to hold talks this week with their Eskom counterparts over an unpaid debt of around R480 million.

Eskom has since reduced power exports to Zimbabwe from 450 megawatts, to just 50 until the debt is paid - a condition that has exacerbated power shortages in the country.

State media reported on Monday that Zimbabwe hadn’t paid Eskom for power imports since October.

Zimbabwe consumers have been experienced severe load shedding since early May. They’ll be hoping state power company officials can thrash out a deal with Eskom to receive more power.

Water levels at Zimbabwe’s main hydro-power station, Kariba, have also been dropping.

Energy Minister Fortune Chasi said the dam may be forced to shut down all generators within the next 14 weeks.