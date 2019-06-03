Winde: WC will have children’s commissioner before year end

Premier Alan Winde promised the province would have a children's commissioner by the end of this year.

CAPE TOWN - As the country marks National Child Protection Week, the Western Cape’s premier has indicated a provincial children’s commissioner will be appointed before the end of the year.

In February, the previous provincial legislature’s committee on constitutional matters accepted the Commissioner for Children's Bill.

It had been sharply scrutinised by some members of the legislature and must still be debated in the new legislature, formed after the elections.

Premier Alan Winde promised the province would have a children's commissioner by the end of this year.

“I really see Child Protection Week as an important one. I am looking forward to having an ombud. I think it’s important as part of the bigger plan to make this the safety province.”

The role of the children's commissioner will be to monitor, research, investigate, lobby and report on children and their best interests.

Over the past three months, the Western Cape High Court had convicted and sentenced at least three child killers.

According to the latest crime stats, 985 children were murdered in South Africa between 2017 and 2018 while 279 were murdered in the Western Cape.

