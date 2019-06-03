View all in Latest
WC ANC hopes to end factionalism with elective congress

Over the last 10 years, the ANC in the Western Cape has been battling internal divisions.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs. Picture: Instagram.
ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs. Picture: Instagram.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said he hoped the new elective congress would put an end to factionalism.

The party is headed for an elective congress that must be held before the end of September.

Over the last 10 years, the ANC in the Western Cape has been battling internal divisions.

The deep-rooted factionalism has led to the ANC's downfall in the province.

More recently, the ANC garnered only 28% of the vote in the 8 May elections and the party's bosses blamed the dismal results on factionalism.

But Jacobs said there was hope. “There will different views, but our objective is to unite ourselves. We come from a very divided past.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

