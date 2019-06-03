WATCH LIVE: Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma involvement at channel
Rajesh Sundaram published a book last year in which he alleged that former President Jacob Zuma played a direct role in the creation of the Gupta family's television channel.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry is hearing testimony from former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram.
Sundaram published a book last year in which he alleged that former President Jacob Zuma played a direct role in the creation of the Gupta family's television channel.
ANN7 went off air last year after MultiChoice opted not to renew its contract.
Rajesh Sundaram is expected to shed light on what was going on behind the cameras at ANN7 in the months leading up to its launch in 2013 and some of the controversy which followed.
Sundaram told Eyewitness News in that year that the Guptas used officials in the Home Affairs Department to fast track visas for the dozens of Indian staff employed at the channel.
He further alleged that the foreign employees entered on visas which did not permit them to be employed.
In his book published last year, Sundaram alleges that the name African News Network was in fact chosen by Zuma.
He claims the Guptas told the editors to make Zuma feel important and to seek suggestions from him on how to run the channel.
