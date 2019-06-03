Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
Go

Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence

Henri van Breda is serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.

FILE: Convicted murder Henri van Breda in the Western Cape High Court on 7 June 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Convicted murder Henri van Breda in the Western Cape High Court on 7 June 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Triple murderer Henri van Breda has turned to the Constitutional Court in his latest bid to have his conviction and sentencing overturned.

Van Breda is serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.

This is Van Breda's last chance to challenge his conviction and punishment.

The State has until 14 June to file opposing papers to the convicted killers latest attempt to overturn the guilty verdict and sentence.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal denied Van Breda’s appeal.

After that failed attempt, Van Breda turned to Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya, who also dismissed his application.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA