Murderer Henri Van Breda turns to ConCourt to overturn guilty verdict, sentence

Henri van Breda is serving three life terms for murdering his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years for the attempted killing of his sister.

CAPE TOWN - Triple murderer Henri van Breda has turned to the Constitutional Court in his latest bid to have his conviction and sentencing overturned.

This is Van Breda's last chance to challenge his conviction and punishment.

The State has until 14 June to file opposing papers to the convicted killers latest attempt to overturn the guilty verdict and sentence.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal denied Van Breda’s appeal.

After that failed attempt, Van Breda turned to Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya, who also dismissed his application.

