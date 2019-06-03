Stellenbosch man killed in farm attack

WATCH LIVE: Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma involvement at channel
Local
Police say four armed men entered the victim’s house last night through an unlocked door and shot him.
CAPE TOWN - A man was killed in an attack at a Stellenbosch farm on Sunday night.
Police say four armed men entered the victim’s house last night through an unlocked door and shot him.
The police's Andre Traut said: “The suspects fled with personal belongings. Anyone who can assist police with the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”
The man's family was also at home but was not hurt.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.