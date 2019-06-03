Stellenbosch man killed in farm attack

Police say four armed men entered the victim’s house last night through an unlocked door and shot him.

CAPE TOWN - A man was killed in an attack at a Stellenbosch farm on Sunday night.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The suspects fled with personal belongings. Anyone who can assist police with the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.”

The man's family was also at home but was not hurt.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)