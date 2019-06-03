-
Sir Michael Caine praises MeToo movement
'I think that's a step forward. Yeah, I'm all for #MeToo. I'm a big admirer of ladies, for their causes and everything,' he said.
LONDON - Sir Michael Caine thinks actresses can relax more at auditions now - because they "don't have to worry about getting raped".
The 86-year-old actor thinks the #MeToo movement has already sparked a wave of changes in Hollywood as it has forced producers and movie executives to respect boundaries and not make a pass at aspiring starlets.
He said: "Any actress going for an audition today, no producer would dare make a pass at her. Because he knows he'd be in the paper in the morning. So at least something good has come of it.
"Women, actresses can relax at auditions now. I mean they'll be nervous about the audition - whether they'll get the part - but they don't have to worry about getting raped.
"I think that's a step forward. Yeah, I'm all for #MeToo. I'm a big admirer of ladies, for their causes and everything."
While the Harry Brown star - who has two daughters, Dominique with ex-wife Patricia Haines and Natasha with spouse Shakira - admitted he was aware of unsavoury practices going on in the movie industry, he never intervened because nothing happened in front of him.
He told Event magazine: "I was never that close to anything physical. I could see what people were going to do when I left, if I left. But no one ever did anything in front of me. Because I was very pro-feminist, you know? And they knew that, so they wouldn't do anything in front of me.
"I've always been a man for women's lib. The thing about me and women is that I loved my mother. Very much. So, every woman to me is about five percent my mother. So, they're always treated very well.
"I have respect and I'm all for equal pay."
And Michael insisted he never saw anything untoward with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women.
He said: "I knew Harvey Weinstein very well. I did three pictures with him. He never did any of that in front of me. I never saw him do anything wrong with women, but when I read what these girls were saying, it was terrible that he did that."
