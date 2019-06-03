SAHRC to assist Martha Marais seek compensation over hospital abuse
Footage emerged on social media last week which showed the 76-year-old lying on the floor of the hospital with her hands tied to a chair.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will be assisting Martha Marais’ family to see if they can get compensation from the Gauteng Health Department and Mamelodi Hospital.
Footage emerged on social media last week which showed the 76-year-old lying on the floor of the hospital with her hands tied to a chair.
The department said that four people have been placed on special leave pending an investigation into their conduct.
Health MEC Bandile Masuku and the commission visited Marais on Sunday to apologise for the ordeal.
The SAHRC is adamant that Marais deserves to be compensated for the trauma that she went through.
The commission's Buang Jones says they will approach the Gauteng Health department for a settlement.
“And our instructions are to seek compensation and there are a number of orders that we’re seeking and the commission is very amenable to facilitating a settlement between the family and the department of health.”
Jones said this serves as a deterrent to medical practitioners not to mistreat the elderly.
“Given the fact that what we observed implicates a number of rights, including a right to human dignity and the right to freedom and security of the person. No one should be subjected to any inhuman or degrading treatment.”
Jones said that they are confident they have a strong case.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
SANDF commends members following arrest of imposter at inauguration
-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 May 2019
-
Human Settlements Minister Sisulu wants answers after Alex homes demolished
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019
-
MyCiTi commuters left stranded as N2 express service suspended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.